Another company’s diabetes medicine recalled for having too much of a carcinogen

The latest recall of type 2 diabetes drug metformin was made Friday by Viola Pharmaceuticals, which pulled two lots of 750 mg tablets.

This is Viola’s first metformin recall. But, the cause is the same as the many previous metformin recalls over the last 13 months: too much NDMA (N-nitrosodimethylamine), a probable carcinogen (cancer-causing ingredient) in the tablets.

Another rerun from previous recalls is the companion advice to keep taking the recalled metformin until you come up with a replacement treatment in consultation with a doctor or pharmacist. The amount of NDMA in the drug doesn’t make it instantly lethal, but slightly increases the chance of getting cancer.

This recall covers 750 mg Metformin Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets, 100-count bottles, batch No. M915601, NDC No. NDC 72578-036-01. It can be returned to Eversana Life Science Services, c/o Viona recall, ATTN: Returns Department, 4580 S. Mendenhall Rd., Memphis, TN 38141.

If you have questions about the recall, call Eversana at 888-304-5022, option No. 1, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Eastern time.

If this or any other drug causes a medical problem, after notifying a medical professional, let the FDA know via its MedWatch Adverse Event page or by filling out a form you can get by calling 800-332-1088. Only then do you call the company, in this case, Viona Pharmaceuticals, at 888-304-5011, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.