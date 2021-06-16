‘Even bears like cracking open cold ones.’ Bear trashes Colorado car with beer inside

A bear was in a car in Larkspur, Colorado, for at least an hour and trashed the interior, wildlife officials said. CPW NE Region/@CPW_NE

Bears might steal your beer if you keep it in your car for too long.

A Colorado bear broke into a car Tuesday morning in Larkspur and got stuck there for at least an hour. It fully trashed the car’s interior, photos showed.

Unfortunately these photos serve as a reminder that if you are in bear country, you need to lock your car doors & keep it clean of all attractants. Bears break into cars often (484 times between 2019-20).



Yes, that is a case of beer in the backseat.

“If you are in bear country, you need to lock your car doors & keep it clean of all attractants,” Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s Northeast Region said. “Bears break into cars often.”

Officials said there was a case of beer in the backseat of the car when the bear broke in.

Bears broke into cars 484 times from 2019 to 2020, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

In October, a bear broke into a car near Colorado Springs and demolished the inside. The car doors were annihilated as the bear ripped through the car, photos showed.

What happens when a bear enters your car because something inside smells tasty and manages to get trapped inside? This happens! A trapped bear, desperate to escape, is a potentially dangerous situation. Luckily, @CSP_News troopers opened the door and the bear ran off. (2/3) pic.twitter.com/3fAdB4ZQF0 — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) October 9, 2020

“What happens when a bear enters your car because something inside smells tasty and manages to get trapped inside? This happens,” CPW said. “A trapped bear, desperate to escape, is a potentially dangerous situation.”

Officials said keeping car doors and windows locked and throwing away fast food, drinks, groceries — even perfumed products such as wipes — can help deter a bear’s interest.

Bears’ noses are 100 times more sensitive than humans, and they can smell food up to five miles away, CPW said on its website. They are also smart and will come back to a location where they’ve found food.