Oscar-winner Jack Lemmon’s former California beach house lists for $13.4M. Take a look

Oscar-winning actor Jack Lemmon starred in some of the most iconic films of the last century, and two decades after his passing, his former Malibu beach house is now available to purchase for $13.4 million.

The home was bought by the “Some Like it Hot” actor in 1971, “when the face of Southern California real estate looked a lot different,” the Los Angeles Times reported.

The actor rebuilt the home in the late 1980s, his daughter Courtney Lemmon said in a news release. The home holds a great deal of memories that included Lemmon’s buddy Frank Sinatra and longtime co-star Walter Matthau.

“There were countless dinners outside, poker games with the Sinatra’s from down the road, parties at the Wilder’s next door, family Thanksgivings with the Matthau’s, and many Fourth of July celebrations,” Courtney Lemmon said. “My father even put a putting green on the dune to practice his golf swing (with biodegradable golf balls of course). The memories of growing up on Broad Beach are indelible and a deeply cherished part of my family’s story. This was our oasis to recharge, and reconnect. I hope that Broad Beach brings as much joy to the new owners as it did to us.”

The coastal home has three bedrooms and four bathrooms spread out over 3,293 square-feet. The primary suite on the second floor offers stunning ocean views from a private deck and balcony. There is also a detached guest studio with its own shower and kitchenette.

Jack Lemmon, who died in 2001, made his movie debut in 1954’s “It Should Happen to You” and went on to receive Academy Award nominations for “Some Like it Hot,” “The Apartment” and numerous other films. While he’s beloved across the stage and small screen, he is best known for his roles with close friend and fellow co-star Matthau, whom he appeared in 10 films with.

The listing is held by Tony Mark and Russell Grether of The Mark & Grether Group of Compass.