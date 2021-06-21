New tropical wave emerges in Atlantic; Tropical Storm Claudette forms again

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Summer is here, and activity is ticking back up in the Atlantic.

A tropical wave emerged Monday about 1,000 miles east of the Windward Islands in the West Indies. The Windward Islands include the southern, generally larger islands of the Greater Antilles.

The wave is expected to move west-northwest at 15 mph.

The system has a low chance of development, currently 20%, during the next couple of days. By Thursday, storm-shredding upper-level winds are expected to hinder its development, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Meanwhile, Claudette on Monday regained tropical storm status.

Claudette claimed 13 lives in Alabama over the weekend as it caused flash floods and spurred tornadoes that destroyed dozens of homes. A tropical storm watch remained in effect for parts of coastal North Carolina, where heavy downpours continue to be a flood threat.

As of 8 a.m. Monday, it was moving over eastern North Carolina at 28 mph with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph, according to the hurricane center.

Claudette is forecast to pick up speed as it heads out to sea Monday. It is expected to weaken to a post-tropical storm by Tuesday afternoon somewhere south of Nova Scotia then dissipate late Tuesday night.

Claudette was preceded by Tropical Storm Bill in early June and Tropical Storm Ana in May.

The first day of summer in the northern hemisphere arrived with the solstice at 11:32 p.m. ET Sunday night, according to the Farmer’s Almanac.

