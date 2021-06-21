Dad loses daughters in Father’s Day wreck on way to family vacation, Michigan cops say

Two Michigan sisters died in a car crash along I-75 while heading to a family vacation on Father’s Day. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Two Michigan sisters died in a head-on crash along Interstate 75 Sunday, and their father saw it happen.

Kaele Polzin, 22, and Sara Polzin, 16, were passengers in a Toyota Prius that was headed north on the freeway in Bagley Township, WDIV reported. Their dad was in the car ahead of them, and they were all on their way to a family vacation, he told Michigan police.

Around 2:30 p.m., a 21-year-old woman driving south in a Mercury Montego swerved to avoid a wreck, WWTV reported.

She went off the road, crossed the median and collided with the Prius, according to the outlet.

The father told police he witnessed the whole thing, outlets reported.

The sisters were pronounced dead at the scene, WPBN reported, and the 22-year-old driver of the Prius and 21-year-old driver of the Montego were taken to a hospital with injuries.

According to police, the Father’s Day crash is still being investigated.