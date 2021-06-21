Sam’s Club worker wrestles gun from man who kidnapped him in parking lot, TN cops say

Police say two Sam’s Club employees were kidnapped from a parking lot in Tennessee. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Police in Tennessee have arrested a man they say kidnapped two employees from a Sam’s Club parking lot Saturday.

It was just after 10:30 p.m. and the two workers were standing in the parking lot in Cookeville when a man approached them and pulled out a gun, according to a news release from the Cookeville Police Department.

He then told them to get in the female worker’s car and ordered her co-worker, a man, to drive toward neighboring White County, police say.

While near a Walmart in White County, police say the male worker managed to wrestle the gun away from the suspect, who then ran away.

Cookeville Police identified the suspect as Tyler Justin Hall, 29, and obtained arrest warrants charging him with one count of aggravated sexual battery and two counts of aggravated kidnapping.

He was later found at a Dollar General in Smithville and taken into custody on Sunday, police say.