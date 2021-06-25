Driver steals truck on way to file FBI complaint in Texas, rams through gate, feds say

Nestor Mariano Vidal Batista of Cuba was in a stolen truck when rammed a gate at the FBI office in Houston, Texas, officials say. Screengrab from Google.

A driver in a stolen truck rammed through an FBI gate before he was arrested in Texas, officials say.

Nestor Mariano Vidal Batista, a 38-year-old from Cuba, is accused of stealing a Ram 2500 rental truck from a construction site Wednesday, nearly hitting four workers, according to federal prosecutors.

Batista drove to the FBI office in Houston, where he told security personnel he wanted to file a complaint, officials say.

When they referred him to local authorities, Batista returned to the truck and drove around the area before smashing through the front security gate, officials say.

He reached the lobby of the FBI building by foot before agents and security apprehended him, officials say.

Batista was charged with willfully injuring or committing any depredation exceeding $1000 against U.S. property. The FBI estimated the damage was possibly over $50,000.

Officials say Batista has attempted to climb over the fence at the FBI office twice before in December 2020.