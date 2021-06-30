National
‘Solar Earth’ home that’s partly in the actual Earth lists in Connecticut. Take a look
A unique home concept has hit the market in New Fairfield, Connecticut — a passive solar earth sheltered contemporary ranch that rests on 11-plus private wooded acres and lists for $695,000.
And your eyes don’t deceive you — it really is partly embedded in the Earth.
“Engineer/Architect designed and constructed of steel, stone, concrete and cedar,” the listing on Realtor.com said. “This is not your average box! It keeps you naturally warm in winter and cool in summer. Walls of glass oriented to the SSW take maximum advantage of the energy and light from the sun and bathe the interior in light.”
Three bedrooms and two bathrooms are spread across 2,191 square feet and along with a kitchen featuring granite counters, there’s a sunroom, loft area and mudroom. Out back is an “outbuilding” with a 12x12 barn door, perfect for an “automobile collection,” the listing says.
“Property features apple (and) pear trees and blueberry bushes, extensive perennial gardens with peony lined driveway, wisteria covered pergola, pea gravel firepit area, specimen trees, private hiking paths and many interesting rock formations,” the listing says.
New Fairfield is an hour north of New York City.
