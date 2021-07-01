Here’s how to prepare your dog to be home alone as more people return to offices

Dogs left alone after months of being home with their owners may experience separation anxiety, experts say. AP

As more people take steps to go back into the office, some pets are having to adjust to being home alone for the first time in months.

During the pandemic, coronavirus-related shutdowns and health concerns had many spending more time at home. But as Americans continue to get vaccinated and states lift restrictions, some companies are transitioning away from remote work.

While some Americans are championing the moves to get back to normal, the changes in pet owners’ time spent at home can lead dogs to experience separation anxiety. Pam Danielson said she was thrilled to return to her restaurant job but noticed her German Shepherd whined when she left the house, the Brainerd Dispatch reported.

“I got her during COVID, right when COVID started in May, so I was able to stay home with her for the whole summer,” she told the Minnesota newspaper. “We slept with her when she was a puppy, so she didn’t have any separation anxiety then.”

So, what can pet owners do if they plan to return to their pre-pandemic routines? Here’s what you should know about getting ready to leave your dogs at home and recognizing the signs of an anxious pet.

How do you prepare to go back?

After more than a year of having you around, dogs may take time to adjust to your shifting schedule. So, experts say it’s best for pet owners to ease into the transition.

“Let the dog practice being away from you while you’re still working at home,” Kelli Bausch, owner of Camo Cross Dog Training, told The Topeka Capital-Journal in Kansas.

Pet owners can do this by keeping the dog in another room for 30-minute spans while working in a home office, according to experts. It’s best to gradually increase the time periods so your pet gets more accustomed to being alone, WBAL-TV reported in June.

Another tip is making sure your pet gets enough time to walk and play, making it easier to relax later on.

“Don’t neglect your puppy’s mental muscles,” the American Kennel Club said on its website. “Training sessions, puzzle toys, and cognitive games are all good choices. A brain workout can be just as exhausting as a physical one and lots of fun too.”

If your dog gets anxious when you start to head out, you can also practice leaving the house.

It’s possible to stay home for a period of time after you pick up your keys or say a word that reminds your dog that you will be back. Another recommendation is to not make it a big deal when you return, according to the Humane Society of the United States and the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA).

But no matter how much you prepare, separation anxiety may not be preventable, experts say.

What is separation anxiety?

Separation anxiety is a pattern of behaviors that dogs display when they have a change in their normal routines and become stressed.

“Common situations that can cause an adult dog to develop separation anxiety include someone returning to work after a long period at home, such as maternity leave or extended unemployment, or children returning to school at the end of the summer,” the American Kennel Club said.

With many people going back to their pre-pandemic schedules, it’s possible that dogs will experience some form of separation anxiety, according to the kennel club.

Here are signs that pet experts say to watch for:

Howling or barking

Pacing the house

Using the bathroom inside even if house trained

Chewing or scratching

Escaping the house

If your dog has some separation anxiety, you may want to give your pet a treat right before leaving home. That way, the pet can start associating being alone with something positive, ASPCA said on its website.

But if the separation anxiety is more severe, it could be a good idea to find someone to look after your dog or seek help from a trainer or a veterinarian, according to experts.