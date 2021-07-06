Chicago’s Independence Day weekend marred by violence, with at least 104 people shot

CHICAGO – At least 104 people were shot in Chicago over the long Independence Day weekend, including two police officers; a 6-year-old girl and her mother; and a group of six people early Monday in the Washington Park neighborhood — where a man was killed hours later in an unrelated shooting.

In all, at least 17 people died from injuries suffered in shootings that started about 5 p.m. Friday and ended a little after 1 a.m. Tuesday, according to police information and Tribune data.

It was the most people shot over a July 4 holiday weekend since at least 2017, when 103 people were shot between 3 p.m. Friday, June 30 and 6 a.m. Wednesday, July 5, 2017, according to Tribune data.

In the most recent fatality, a 26-year-old man was shot to death in the Washington Park neighborhood around 10 p.m. Monday night. He had been standing near a parked car when someone in a passing vehicle shot him in the chest.

A friend began driving the wounded man to a hospital but as they drove they arranged to meet paramedics in the 5700 block of South Calumet Avenue. He was then taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died. Information on his identity had not released by the Cook County medical examiner’s office Tuesday morning.

The earlier Washington Park shooting left two men dead, two women injured and a 12-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy with gunshot wounds. They were in the 6100 block of South Wabash Avenue at 1:05 a.m. Monday when someone drove past, opened fire and fled.

Two men, ages 26 and 21, were pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center. Information on their identities also had not released by the medical examiner’s office Tuesday. A 12-year-old girl was shot in the buttocks and critically injured; a 13-year-old boy was shot in the hand. Both were taken to Comer Children’s Hospital. In addition, two women were shot and authorities listed them in good condition.

At 1:05 a.m. Tuesday a 32-year-old was sitting in his parked car in Calumet Heights, in the 9200 block of South Harper Avenue, when someone came up to him and opened fire, hitting him in the leg, police said. The man was able to drive himself to Trinity Hospital where he had been listed in fair condition.

An 18-year-old man was walking in the 7300 block of South University Avenue on the South Side about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, police said. Someone inside “a passing black SUV fired shots,” police said, and the man was hit on his lower backside. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, officials said.

In the 7300 block of South May Street in Englewood, a man, 27, was shot in the head and leg while he was driving around 10:30 p.m., according to police. He crashed his vehicle into a fence after being shot, officials said. He was taken in critical condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

In Gresham, a 37-year-old man was standing outside at 10 p.m. Monday when he was shot in the leg, police said. He said didn’t know where the gunshots came from or see who shot him, according to police. He drove himself to Holy Cross Hospital and later was transferred to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he’d been listed in fair condition.

Five teenagers were shot Monday night alone, with two of them left in critical condition.

On the Far South Side, in the 700 block of East 132nd Street in Altgeld Gardens, police were called for a report that a 15-year-old boy had been shot while sitting on a porch at 9:07 p.m., officials said. The boy suffered a graze wound to his leg after being shot, police said, but there was no description of the shooter. He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital where he had been listed in good condition, police said.

Police were called to the 4400 block of North Clarendon Avenue in Uptown on the North Side to investigate a shooting at 8:28 p.m., authorities said in a police media notification. A girl, 16, and a boy, 17, were shot “possibly by an unknown individual inside of a passing black sedan,” police said. The girl suffered a graze wound to the ankle and she was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, police said. The boy was shot three times — in the back, hip and leg — and he was taken to Weiss Memorial Hospital in critical condition and later transferred to Illinois Masonic, police said.

Another teenage boy, 15, was in critical condition after being shot around 5:50 p.m. Monday in the 6600 block of South Langley Avenue in West Woodlawn, police said. He was on the sidewalk when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and someone inside shot him in the back. He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, according to police.

In Humboldt Park, about 4:55 p.m. Monday, a 17-year-old boy was shot in each thigh as he walked down the sidewalk in the 3800 block of West Augusta Boulevard. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.

In other shootings:

– A 48-year-old man was fatally shot in Gresham around 5:20 p.m. Monday. He had been inside a residence in the 8600 block of South Aberdeen Street when he got into an argument with someone, police said. Police said the man was shot in the face and he was pronounced dead at 5:32 p.m. The medical examiner’s office identified him as Matthew Allen, of the 1500 block of West 73rd Place.

– Two people were shot in the 2000 block of South Emerald Avenue in East Pilsen around 4:50 p.m. Monday, police said. A 19-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man were on the street when someone shot the man in the left arm and the woman in the buttocks. They were both taken to Stroger Hospital where their conditions were stabilized, police said.

– A 32-year-old man was inside a South Shore residence at 3:40 p.m. Monday when someone he didn’t know shot him in the arm and the neck, which was a graze wound, police said. He arrived at Jackson Park Hospital in a private vehicle and was listed in good condition.

– Just before noon Monday, a 33-year-old man was critically wounded in the Jeffery Manor neighborhood, police said. He was in the street in the 9700 block of South Merrion Avenue when someone fired shots from a passing vehicle, striking him multiple times. He went to Advocate Trinity Hospital in critical condition.

– About 9:40 a.m., a 41-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman were wounded in a drive-by shooting in Chinatown. Both were in serious condition at Stroger Hospital.

– About 9:15 a.m. Monday, a 34-year-old man was killed in Little Village. Officers went to the 3400 block of West 26th Street in response to an alert from ShotSpotter, the city’s gunshot detection system, and found him unconscious in the driver’s seat of an SUV that had crashed into a parked car. He had been shot multiple times and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

– A 25-year-old woman was shot in the 7300 block of South Lowe Avenue in Englewood about 5:45 a.m. Someone fired shots from a gangway across the street as she was standing on her porch, police said; she was shot in the hip and listed in good condition.

– Just after 5 a.m. Monday, a 27-year-old man was shot near Riis Park in Belmont Cragin. He was shot in the upper chest and back; the circumstances of the shooting were not immediately known. His condition was stabilized, police said.

– A 39-year-old man was shot in the hand in the Englewood neighborhood when someone fired from a passing car in the 5800 block of South Peoria about 3:25 a.m. He went to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition.

– About 3:10 a.m., two men were critically injured in a shooting in Logan Square. They were on a porch in the 1700 block of North Albany Avenue when they each suffered multiple gunshot wounds; further details were not immediately available.

– About 2:30 a.m., a 27-year-old man was shot while driving in the South Deering neighborhood. Someone in a passing car fired shots that struck him in the leg; he crashed into a parked car and then a house, police said. He went to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition, and a woman who was in the car with him was taken to the hospital for a broken ankle.

– Around 2:15 a.m., a man took himself to the University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was listed in fair condition. No other details were immediately available.

– A man was killed and another was wounded in Lawndale about 2:10 a.m. A man in his 30s and a 62-year-old man were in the 1800 block of South Kildare Avenue when they were shot. The younger man was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital, and the older man was shot in the knee and his condition was stabilized.

– At 1:30 a.m., a Chicago police commander and sergeant were shot while trying to disperse a crowd in South Austin, police said. Someone fired into the crowd, hitting the commander in the foot and grazing the sergeant in the leg. Both are in good condition.

– At 1:10 a.m., a 41-year-old man was shot in the 4100 block of South Wells Avenue in the Fuller Park neighborhood when someone opened fire from a passing white truck. He was shot in the abdomen and listed in critical condition.

– Just after 1 a.m., a 6-year-old girl and her mother were shot in the 100 block of East 119th Place when someone in a gray SUV fired shots. The girl was shot in the hand; her mother, 43, was shot in the back and went to Roseland Community Hospital in fair condition.

– About 12:45 a.m., a 25-year-old man was shot in the arm in the Washington Park neighborhood. He told police he was outside in the 5100 block of South Indiana Avenue when he heard shots and felt pain.

– Half an hour earlier, a 51-year-old man was shot as he sat on the curb in the 4200 block of West Carroll Avenue in West Garfield Park. He was wounded in the right thigh and listed in good condition at Humboldt Park Health.

– About the same time, in the 3400 block of West Monroe Street in East Garfield Park, a 21-year-old man was shot in the leg from a passing car. He went to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

– About 11:30 p.m. Sunday, a 29-year-old man was dropped off at Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. He said he had been shot on the sidewalk in the 1100 block of North Mason Avenue; he was listed in fair condition.

– At 10:45 p.m. in Austin, three people were shot and then the gunman was wounded by a concealed carry permit holder, police said. The attack left 45-year-old Janina Ford dead and three men wounded.

– About the same time, a 49-year-old man was critically injured in a drive-by shooting in the 3000 block of East 79th Place, police said.

– About 10:30 p.m., a 48-year-old man was in an alley in the 1000 block of North Leclaire Avenue when he was shot in the leg. He was unable to give further details to investigators, police said.

– A woman and man were shot in a backyard in the 11500 block of South Front Street about the same time, police said. The woman, 34, was shot multiple times in the stomach. The man, 37, was shot in the lower back. Both went to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

– At 10 p.m., police responded to Stroger Hospital, where a man was being treated for multiple gunshot wounds to the thigh. He was in critical condition and unable to communicate with police, so no details of the shooting were available.

– At 9:55 p.m., three people were shot in the 100 block of North Francisco Avenue in East Garfield Park. A 37-year-old man was shot in the neck and listed in critical condition; two other men, ages 49 and 40, were shot in the feet.

– About 9 p.m. in the 900 block of West 95th Street, a 35-year-old man felt a pain in his hip and initially thought he had been hit by fireworks, police said. He had in fact been shot, however, and went to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized. In addition, an 11-year-old child was at the scene and suffered a critical injury to the chest, but it was not clear whether that was due to a gunshot wound or some other injury, police said.

– Around 6:15 p.m., two men, ages 27 and 23, were shot in the 3300 block of West Ohio Street in East Garfield Park.

– About 5:20 p.m., a 34-year-old man was shot in the Buena Park neighborhood, police said. He was in the 900 block of West Irving Park Road when someone walked up, pulled a gun and shot him in the right leg. He went to Weiss Memorial Hospital in good condition.

– About 4:40 p.m., a 5-year-old girl was shot in the right leg in an alley in the 11700 block of South Normal Avenue in the West Pullman neighborhood. She was taken to Roseland Community Hospital, where her condition was stabilized.

– Around 3:45 p.m., a 22-year-old man was shot in the leg in the 7200 block of South Bennett Avenue. He went to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

– At 2:25 p.m., two men, ages 28 and 33, were critically injured in a shooting in the 7400 block of South Western Avenue. They were driving when another car pulled up alongside and fired shots into their vehicle, police said.

– Around the same time, a 19-year-old man was critically wounded in a residence in the 8300 block of South Shore Drive. Someone walked into the house and shot him in the face, police said.

– At 1 p.m., a 29-year-old man was shot in the lower back in the 8800 block of South Escanaba Avenue. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

– About 12:45 p.m., a 32-year-old man was shot in a parking lot in the 3000 block of East 91st Street. He was in an argument with someone who pulled out a gun and shot him in the leg, police said.