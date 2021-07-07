Crash in Minnesota police chase kills uncle of teen who filmed George Floyd’s death

Leneal Frazier, uncle of Darnella Frazier, was killed when a police officer hit his car during pursuit of a robbery suspect. The Sun News file photo

An innocent man killed Tuesday when a Minnesota police officer ran into his car while chasing a robbery suspect is the uncle of Darnella Frazier, the teen who recorded the widely-seen footage of George Floyd’s death.

According to Minneapolis police, an officer spotted a carjacking and robbery suspect shortly after midnight, WCCO reported. The suspect sped away and the officer followed, police said, kicking off a chase that spanned eight city blocks until the officer crashed into a car at an intersection.

That car was driven by Leneal Frazier, KARE11 reported, an innocent bystander.

Leneal Frazier was killed in the wreck. The officer is recovering at home, police said, and the suspect escaped.

“I honestly can’t believe I’m making this post right now,” Darnella Frazier wrote in a Facebook post. “MINNEAPOLIS police Killed my uncle MY uncle... Another black man lost his life in the hands of the police!”

McClatchy News has requested comment from the Minneapolis Police Department.

Darnella Frazier, who recorded and shared the video of George Floyd’s murder by now-former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, became a much-lauded figure in the weeks leading up to Chauvin’s conviction, with many crediting her and her footage for bringing the truth of what happened to light.

Floyd, a Black man, died in May 2020 after Chauvin kneeled on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes, setting off an avalanche of protests across the U.S. against police brutality and systemic racism.

Darnella Frazier says her uncle’s death exposes yet another fatal flaw in American policing.

“It’s not fair how the police can just go around killing people...WHY ARE YOU DOING A HIGH SPEED CHASE ON A RESIDENTIAL RODE???” she said in the post.

“You took an innocent life trying to catch someone else.”

A third person was also injured in the crash, but is recovering, WCCO reported.

As of Wednesday morning, police have not released any new information regarding the incident, outlets report.