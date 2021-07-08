Cars kept passing pregnant woman injured in hit-and-run. Then Ohio man came to rescue

A pregnant woman was rescued by an Akron, Ohio man after she was injured in a hit-and-run.

Tyler Kyzer remembers lying by the side of the road, bleeding, watching cars pass her by without stopping.

She was seven months pregnant, outlets reported.

The 22-year-old Akron, Ohio, woman remembers tumbling through the air when a car struck her from behind as she walked home, she told WOIO. It was just before midnight on June 30.

She says she remembers hitting the pavement and saw red brake lights as the car screeched to a brief stop.

It was white and looked high-end, she told WJW. Tinted windows rolled down halfway, and Kyzer called out for help. The car drove off.

Later, Akron police would tell her that, based on her injuries, the car must have been moving at around 40 mph when it hit her, according to the station. Her pelvis and tail bone were broken, her hip fractured, and she was hemorrhaging blood.

She estimates at least six cars drove past her while she laid there, WOIO reports. She told the station she had “nearly given up hope” by the time someone stopped to help.

A man parked his pickup truck in the middle of the road, blocking oncoming traffic as he tended to Kyzer and called 911, the Akron Beacon Journal reported.

“That man was an angel,” Kyzer told WOIO. “He saved my life and my baby’s life, and I don’t even think he realized what he did.”

At the hospital, Kyzer was rushed into surgery, and doctors performed an emergency C-section, according to WJW. The baby lost a lot of blood, but he survived despite being only 28 weeks, weighing in at just 3 pounds.

“They had to take him to children’s hospital because they couldn’t care for him like he needed to be cared for,” she told the station. “And they let me touch him. The only time I got to touch him so far.”

She hasn’t had a chance to name her son yet, WOIO reported, since that was the only time they met.

“I’m on a floor where there’s other babies and every day, I hear somebody else’s baby cry,” she said. “Everybody gets to go to sleep with their babies next to them and I don’t get to go to sleep with mine next to me.”

Kyzer walked for the first time since the hit-and-run on Wednesday, the station reported. She gets to go home Thursday, but as for when her son will be able to join her, she doesn’t know.

“If my son had not made it, I don’t know what I would’ve done,” she said.

Police are still searching for the driver and vehicle that hit her, the Beacon Journal reported. No nearby cameras captured what happened and no evidence was left behind.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call investigators at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip