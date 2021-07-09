Stunning townhome built in old church lists for $6 million in California. Have a look

A 5,332-square-foot townhome that sits right across the street from Mission Dolores Park in San Francisco has listed for $5.995 million.

Oh, and besides being in a prime location — it’s also inside a church.

“Given this listing is housed in a 100-plus-year-old church, it contains truly unique features rarely seen in residential listings,” listing agent, Nina Hatvany of Team Hatvany at Compass, said to Realtor.com

It’s called The Light House, the name marked in onyx letters high above three arched doors, and it was built in 1915 by San Francisco architect William H. Crim. After the church’s congregation had “dwindled and congregants were on the hook for millions of dollars in seismic renovations” in 2008, it was sold to Siamak Akhavan, who converted the sanctuary into four residential units, Realtor said.

“This four-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom home centers around a spectacular great room with 30 [foot] ceilings, exposed brick walls, polished cement floors, steel beams, original & repurposed woodwork, clerestory windows, endless seating and dining areas, and an open industrial-style kitchen,” the listing says.

“On the main level is a bedroom, walk-in closet, gorgeous full bathroom with glass shower, half bath, and office. Upstairs are two skylit bedrooms, two walk-in closets, and a stunning bathroom with limestone tub and glass shower. On the lower floor is a family room and a den/game room.”