Comedian Gabriel Iglesias says he has COVID despite vaccination, canceling Texas shows

Gabriel Iglesias comedian revealed he tested positive for COVID-19 and would have to cancel his remaining shows in San Antonio, Texas. Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP

Comedian Gabriel Iglesias delivered disappointing news to his fans early Thursday.

Iglesias, also known as “Fluffly,” revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19 and would have to cancel the remainder of his shows at the Tobin Center in San Antonio, Texas.

“I made sure that I got tested by two different types of tests to confirm that it is in fact COVID, and both came back positive,” the comic said in a minute-long clip posted to his Twitter page, adding that he was showing mild symptoms but nothing “debilitating.”

Announcement I didn’t want to make on my bday… #FluffyGotCovid ️ pic.twitter.com/Y41jpYuZAt — G a b r i e l - I g l e s i a s (@fluffyguy) July 15, 2021

“I’ve been vaccinated,” Iglesias continued, “and I give credit to that for getting me through this as quickly as it did.”

The comic had a run of dates in San Antonio with shows scheduled for Friday and Saturday at the Tobin Center before taking his one man act out west to Vegas from July 22 through July 24, according to tour dates posted online. In his video, Iglesias said he would cancel upcoming shows this week and next week, putting his Vegas dates in jeopardy.

Fans of the “I’m Not Fat… I’m Fluffy” star expressed disappointment over the cancellations but wished him a speedy recovery — and a happy birthday. Iglesias turned 45 on July 15 and told fans the announcement is something “I didn’t want to make on my bday.”

“Prayers to you @fluffyguy, may your recovery be swift and complete,” one person commented under his Twitter post.

“Fluffy, happy birthday!” wrote another. “I’m sorry you tested positive for Covid, but you got this! Just try to take it easy and stuff.”

While rare, people who’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19 can still contract the virus. Experts say that doesn’t mean the shot was ineffective, however.

These cases, known as “breakthrough infections,” can happen and those who contract the virus two or more weeks after their final dose are still protected from severe illness and death, McClatchy News reported. Also, it’s important to remember that no vaccine is 100% effective.

“You will see breakthrough infections in any vaccination when you’re vaccinating literally tens and tens and tens of millions of people,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s medical adviser, said during a White House COVID-19 briefing in March. “So, in some respects, that’s not surprising.”

Iglesias, who’s scheduled for a two-night stand in Charlotte next month, said he plans to “lay low” from work until he gets at least three negative test results. The comedic actor rose to fame after appearing on Season 4 of “Last Comic Standing” and is best known for his stand-up specials “I’m not Fat .. I’m Fluffy” and “Hot & Fluffy.”

He’s also the voice of Looney Tunes character Speedy Gonzales in “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” which is scheduled to open July 16, according to IMDb.

“Not the way I wanted to spend my birthday, but at least I’m alive — and I have cake,” he told fans Thursday. “I can’t taste it or smell it, but I have it. Wish me luck!”