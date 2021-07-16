Texas Republicans seek to expand restrictions on teaching about racism to any subject

AUSTIN, Texas — State senators are considering new legislation that would expand recently passed restrictions on social studies courses in public grade schools, despite concerns from educators and the absence of most Texas House Democrats that has brought lawmaking in that chamber to a halt.

It’s the latest GOP push to restrict the teaching of critical race theory, a framework used to examine racism in colleges and universities that has become a Republican catch-all term for what some see as divisive efforts to address racism and inequity in schools.

During the regular legislative session that ended in May, Republicans rallied to pass House Bill 3979, which limits how teachers can discuss race and current events in social studies courses and bars them from awarding students course credit for social or political advocacy work.

The new law, slated to go into effect in September, says teachers may not be compelled to discuss current events or controversial topics of public policy. If they do discuss such a topic, they must explore it from “diverse and contending perspectives without giving deference to any one perspective.”

But Gov. Greg Abbott called lawmakers back to the Capitol on July 8 to work on Republican priorities left pending after House Democrats’ walkout at the end of the regular session. As part of the special session agenda, Abbott asked lawmakers to continue the work started in HB 3979.

The Senate State Affairs committee, chaired by Sen. Bryan Hughes, R-Mineola, met Thursday to hear public comment on Senate Bill 3, a broad measure expanding HB 3979’s restrictions to any subject in grades K-12, including ethnic studies courses.

After hearing testimony from around 70 people, the majority of whom opposed the legislation, the committee approved it 6-1 with the only Democrat present, Sen. Eddie Lucio Jr. of Brownsville, voting no.

In his call for the special session, Abbott told lawmakers to work on legislation "similar to" HB 3979 "as originally passed by the Texas Senate" during the regular legislative session.

The Senate’s previous version of HB 3979, also introduced by Hughes, struck out amendments from House Democrats listing various underrepresented figures and civil rights movements to be required in the social studies curriculum standards set by the State Board of Education.

State Rep. James Talarico, D-Round Rock, also added an amendment to teach the United States’ history of white supremacy as “morally wrong.”

Those amendments were included in the final version of HB 3979 when Democrats killed the Senate version on a procedural technicality.

Like the Senate’s previous version of HB 3979, Hughes’ latest effort, SB 3, omits those amendments and requires teaching the founding documents and “excerpts from Alexis de Tocqueville’s Democracy in America.”

It would also require:

—The transcript of the first Lincoln-Douglas debate.

—The Federal Civil Rights Act of 1964.

—The 13th Amendment to the Constitution, which abolished slavery.

—The 14th Amendment, which gave former slaves citizenship and the right to vote.

—The 19th Amendment, which granted women the right to vote.

—The historic relationship between Texas and Mexico and “the diversity of the Hispanic population in Texas.”

—Some civics skills such as the ability to “determine the reliability of information sources.”

It maintains a ban on the 1619 Project, an initiative from The New York Times examining the role and legacy of slavery in the founding of the United States.

SB 3 also orders the Texas Education Commissioner to create a civics training program for educators to be reviewed by the State Board of Education annually.

One teacher and one administrator from each school campus would be required to attend the civics training, which would focus on teaching media literacy, conducting guided discussions of current events and “simulations” of government under the new restrictions imposed.

A civics training program previously proposed by Hughes in the regular session came with an estimated price tag of nearly $15 million annually starting in 2023, according to the Texas Education Agency.

Amid confusion, Hughes also noted his legislation would not add any new enforcements or penalties for teachers, leaving in place the current grievance process.

On Thursday, Hughes and State Board of Education leaders sought to clarify that the figures and civil rights movements removed from the section of required texts in the bill would not be banned.

"Those are going to be taught," Hughes said. "This bill is intended to provide a broad framework."

Keven Ellis, chair of the State Board of Education, told lawmakers he did not believe the bill would ban anything in the curriculum standards adopted by the board, including for its courses on African American and Mexican American studies. But he suggested adding an amendment to clarify that.

"We will continue to bring forward those courses and teach that history," Ellis said of the state's ethnic studies courses, noting the board has also called for courses focusing on Native Americans and Asian-Pacific Islanders.

Still, educators and advocates expressed concerns over the removal of those figures and historical events and the restrictions on discussions of race and gender, saying it could have a "chilling" effect for teachers confused by the legislation.

"How are teachers to do their job if they can't facilitate the conversations because a teacher, in this legislation, feels that the only permission is to allow the student conversation?" said Carrie Griffith, a policy specialist for the Texas State Teachers Association.

Renee Blackmon, president of the Texas Council for the Social Studies, told the American-Statesman she appreciated the effort to invest in civics education but noted opportunities for students to be engaged in civics could remain limited under the restrictions against student advocacy.

“We might be taking some steps towards some good civics education, but it won't be as robust as it could be,” she said.

SB 3 clarifies students could engage in nonpartisan, community-based projects such as work with community gardens and food banks as part of classes.

Some people, including residents from the Leander and Eanes school districts, spoke in favor of the legislation. The Leander residents cited concerns over optional books included in lists for a student book club program that they disliked.

