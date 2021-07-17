National

Pictures of the Week-Global-Photo Gallery

The Associated Press

A youth dives into a drainage ditch alongside an unfinished, abandoned highway in Caracas, Venezuela, on Thursday, July 15, 2021. Residents directed tubes toward the drainage ditch to fill it with water coming from a nearby mountain in order to do laundry, bathe and collect water to take home, while children use it as a pool. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)
JULY 10 - 16, 2021

From a youth diving into a drainage ditch in Venezuela, to flooding in Europe, to unrest in South Africa, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

