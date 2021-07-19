Firefighters pull car from backyard pool in Colorado, video shows. Teen driver cited

A teenager received a citation after driving a car into a Colorado swimming pool, according to authorities.

West Metro Fire Rescue posted a video Friday on Twitter of divers trying to pull a car out of a pool on South Flower Circle.

Footage shows a black Infiniti car partially submerged in what appears to be a backyard pool.

“Going in was probably a bit easier than coming out,” officials wrote.

The teen driver and passenger got out of the car and the driver were cited by Lakewood police, fire officials said.

Lakewood police said no one was hurt and that the car was towed out of the pool, according to a Twitter post.

“Just FYI, the best line for this is ‘Check out our new Infiniti Pool,’” police tweeted.