Kayak as a getaway vessel? Woman tries it while fleeing from police, Kentucky cops say

A woman couldn’t escape in a truck she stole, so she used a kayak and John Deere tractor in her attempts to flee police Saturday, according to Kentucky authorities.

The sheriff’s office in Muhlenberg County says 41-year-old Tiana Duncan broke into two houses in Greenville, then went into a nearby building on a home’s property. She then stole a truck, driving it through the building’s door.

She drove the stolen truck to a farm in Bremen before getting it stuck in the mud, according to the sheriff’s office. A kayak then became her new mode of transportation.

But her attempts to flee in a kayak in a nearby creek failed, the sheriff’s office said, so Duncan stole a John Deere tractor from the farm.

Duncan tried to leave the property on the tractor, but it became stuck in a culvert when she lowered the bucket of the tractor, authorities say. In the process, she destroyed three driveways.

Owners of the property stayed with Duncan until members of the sheriff’s office arrived. Deputies charged Duncan with automobile theft, farm equipment theft, public intoxication and various charges of burglary and criminal mischief.

Court records show Duncan was jailed on a $10,000 bond and was arraigned Monday.

Muhlenberg County is in Western Kentucky, about 90 miles north of Nashville.