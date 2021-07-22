Dashcam video released as family members charged with attempted murder of Illinois cop

Three family members have been charged with attempted murder after an officer was allegedly punched and strangled during a traffic stop, Illinois police say.

The charges against Sheba Taylor, Jennifer Taylor and Paul Sherrod Taylor stem from a June 21 incident in Aurora, about 40 miles west of Chicago.

Wednesday, the police department released dashcam footage and a 911 call of the attack.

Police say the driver, 28-year-old Paul Taylor, rolled through a stop sign, which prompted the officer to pull him over. Taylor parked in a driveway, which he said in a 911 call was his mother-in-law’s house.

“Why you follow me, bro? I did nothing wrong,” Taylor told the officer.

One of the female passengers exited the vehicle when the officer went to speak with the driver. He ordered her to get back in the vehicle or she would be arrested for obstruction. That’s when the driver also exited the vehicle.

“I’m gonna knock you out, bro,” Paul Taylor is heard saying as he approaches the officer.

The officer tried to arrest the driver, but Taylor slipped free and ran past him. As the cop is chasing Taylor, the two women in the car begin chasing the officer.

Police say the officer turned around to arrest the woman he initially tried to arrest during the traffic stop.

The suspects and officer are removed from the frame of the dashcam video, but the cop’s microphone picks up the audio of the incident.

“Get off of me!” the woman repeatedly screams to the officer as she allegedly resists arrest.

The officer’s radio was ripped away from him by the suspects and the other female passenger begins punching and kicking the officer, according to police. That led the first woman to break free, and she joined in on the attack, police say.

Backup officers arrived at the scene and their dashcam footage shows the first officer pinned to the ground.

“One of the females is sitting on the officer’s head,” police said. “The other female was applying significant force to the officer’s windpipe, causing him to lose the ability to breathe.”

Three officers help take the women into custody. Police said they used a “control technique” in their arrest, which did not apply force to the suspects’ neck or airways.

In the driver’s 911 call, he threatened to kill the arresting officer and said he was “terrorizing me and my family.”

The three suspects were indicted by a grand jury on the following charges: attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery, aggravated assault and resisting a peace officer causing injury. Paul Taylor was also charged with threatening a public official.

Police said the officer allegedly assaulted was treated at a hospital and released that night. He was not publicly identified.

“A minor infraction, that likely would have resulted in a citation at most, turned into an officer fighting for his life,” Aurora Police Chief Kristen Ziman said Wednesday.

The three suspects have been released from jail on bond and are due back in court in September, WSPY News reported.