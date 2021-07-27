Is it a tree house? A cabin? Unique Utah home listed for $1.2 million. Take a look

Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com

A wonderfully different, very private home has hit the market in Sundance, Utah, for $1.2 million but prospective buyers must be warned – you should be a person who adores stunning views of lush greenery and mountains.

Exterior Screen grab from Realtor.com

It also doesn’t hurt to have a childlike admiration for those tree houses you wished you had in your youth.

Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com

“Welcome to the Tree House, a cabin with incredible views and incredible potential,” the listing on Realtor.com says. “The cabin was built in 1975 and has two sections: upstairs is warm and vintage, with a lofted master bedroom, two fireplaces, and a fantastic open great room looking up to towering views of Mt. Timpanogos.”

Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com

The 1,933-square-foot home has an abundance of favorable features, including arched ceilings, a stained-glass window from an Masonic temple and stair railings that “are hand-traced replicas from a charming Swiss chalet,” the listing says.

Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com

While the 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home is distinctive on its own, one of the major draws for a potential new owner is the 1-acre wooded lot it rests upon.

Kitchen Screen grab from Realtor.com

“It offers plenty of room to expand the cabin—or build an entirely new modern ski home,” Realtor said. “With the addition of a new home on the property, this cabin could serve as a cozy guesthouse and a place to store winter gear.”

Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com