Dusty Hill, legendary ZZ Top bassist, dies at 72. ‘You will be missed greatly’

Dusty Hill, the iconic bassist who spent 50 years with rock band ZZ Top, died Wednesday. He was 72 years old.

“We are saddened by the news today that our Compadre, Dusty Hill, has passed away in his sleep at home in Houston, TX,” ZZ Top band members Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard said on Facebook. “We, along with legions of ZZ Top fans around the world, will miss your steadfast presence, your good nature and enduring commitment to providing that monumental bottom to the ‘Top’. We will forever be connected to that “Blues Shuffle in C.”

“You will be missed greatly, amigo,” they continued.

Hill was born in Dallas before moving to Houston, where ZZ Top originated in 1969.

