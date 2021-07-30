Mom steals nearly $250K meant for son of Indiana officer killed in shootout, cops say

Josie Huff of Robinson, Illinois, stole $248,000 from the estate of the son of Terre Haute, Indiana, officer Rob Pitts, who was killed on duty, police said. Photo from Terre Haute Police Department.

A woman is accused of stealing nearly $250,000 intended for the son of an Indiana officer killed in the line of duty.

Josie Huff of Robinson, Illinois, was charged with felony theft after an investigation into spending from the estate of her child, who is also the son of fallen Terre Haute police officer Robert Pitts, according to Indiana State Police.

Huff, 31, is the guardian of the estate and police said she “misused and misappropriated funds for self-gain” in the amount of $248,653.81. A family member tipped off investigators to the spending, police said.

Huff was arrested Thursday in Illinois.

Pitts was killed during a shootout with a homicide suspect in May 2018, the Tribune-Star in Terre Haute reported. The shooter died of a gunshot wound.