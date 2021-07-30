Dolly Parton used royalties off Whitney Houston’s hit song to support Black community

Dolly Parton said she used royalties from Whitney Houston’s cover of “I Will Always Love You” to support a Black neighborhood in Nashville. Associated Press

Whitney Houston’s legacy lives on in Nashville, thanks in part to Dolly Parton and an iconic song she wrote in 1973.

Parton was asked Thursday by Andy Cohen on “Watch What Happens Live” what she did with the royalties from “I Will Always Love You,” a song she wrote and recorded before Houston famously covered it in 1992.

The legendary country star said she used the money to buy an office complex in a Black area of Nashville.

“I thought, ‘Well, I am going to buy this place, the whole strip mall.’ And thought, ‘This is the perfect place for me to be,’ considering it was Whitney,” Parton told Cohen.

Houston recorded her version of the song for the 1992 film “The Bodyguard.” It spent 14 weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 list, making it the longest-running No. 1 single in history at the time.

Parton wrote the song as an ode to Porter Wagoner when she left his show in 1973. It was one of Parton’s most beloved songs until Houston made it her most iconic hit.

Speaking of the complex she bought in Nashville, Parton called it a wonderful place to be.

“So I just thought this was great, I’m just going to be down here with her people, who are my people as well,” she said. “And so I just love the fact that I spent that money on a complex and I think, ‘This is the house that Whitney built.’”

She also said on the show she was never asked to perform “I Will Always Love You” with Houston, who died in 2012.

“She would’ve outsung me on that one for sure,” Parton said.