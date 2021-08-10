New York Gov. Cuomo resigns in wake of damning sexual harassment accusations

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday that he will resign from office in the face of potential impeachment and escalating political pressure over allegations that he sexually harassed nearly a dozen women, marking a stunning downfall for one of the most prominent Democrats in the country.

In a livestreamed speech from his Manhattan office, the 63-year-old governor acknowledged for the first time that he “deeply offended” all of his 11 accusers. He said the only politically salient move for him is to step aside and let New York regain its focus on pandemic recovery and other pressing matters.

“Wasting energy on distractions is the last thing that state government should be doing. I cannot be the cause of that,” Cuomo said, adding that his “love” for New York motivated his decision to resign.

“The best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to government, and therefore that’s what I’ll do.”

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul will take over as New York’s 57th governor on Aug. 24, becoming the first woman in history to lead the state.

Cuomo, who had previously indicated he was eyeing a run for a fourth term next year, pledged to make it a “seamless” transfer of power, and Hochul commended the governor on his decision.

“It is the right thing to do and in the best interest of New Yorkers,” she said in a statement.

President Joe Biden, who called on Cuomo to resign last week, commended the governor’s accomplishments in office and called the situation “sad.”

“I respect the governor’s decision and I respect the decision he made,” he said.

Cuomo’s downfall comes after 11 women, the majority of whom were much younger state government aides and advisers, shared their accounts of inappropriate behavior and harassment with investigators working under New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Calls for Cuomo’s resignation and impeachment mounted as the accusations piled up earlier in the year.

But it took a 165-page report released last week by James’ office following a five-month independent investigation to bring an end to the three-term governor’s rule.

Cuomo initially remained defiant after the report’s release, resisting calls for his ouster, as he painted the probe as politically motivated and biased.

His tone changed Tuesday after a week of long-time political allies, including Biden, and union backers breaking from the career politician to call for his ouster. His top aide Melissa DeRosa announced her own resignation Sunday but will stay on until Cuomo leaves office in two weeks, she told the New York Daily News.

Addressing his accusers directly from his Manhattan office, Cuomo said he wants to “deeply, deeply apologize” to them. He blamed the alleged misconduct he subjected them to on “generational and cultural shifts.”

“I have been too familiar with people. My sense of humor can be insensitive and off-putting. I do hug and kiss people casually — women and men. I have done it all my life. It’s who I’ve been since I can remember,” he said. “In my mind, I’ve never crossed a line with anyone, but I didn’t realize the extent to which the line has been redrawn. There are generational and cultural shifts that I just didn’t fully appreciate — and I should have. No excuses.”

James’ probe, run by former federal prosecutor Joon Kim and employment discrimination attorney Anne Clark, detailed a pattern of conduct that violated state and federal laws — including unwanted advances, touching of “intimate body parts” without consent and comments that accusers called “deeply humiliating, uncomfortable, offensive, or inappropriate.”

Cuomo and his senior staff also fostered a “toxic” workplace that enabled “harassment to occur and created a hostile work environment” and took actions to retaliate against at least one former employee for going public with accusations against the powerful Democrat.

Former Cuomo adviser Lindsey Boylan sparked the fire in late 2020 when she published an essay detailing a workplace besieged by bullying behavior and alleging that Cuomo once kissed her against her will.

Multiple other women followed suit, coming forward with similar claims.

Most damning, ex-Cuomo aide Brittany Commisso claimed the governor reached under her blouse and groped her while at the Executive Mansion, his official residence, late last year.

Commisso, who has filed a criminal complaint with the Albany Sheriff’s Office, told investigators that she “in no way, shape or form invited that nor did I ask for it. I didn’t want it. I feel like I was being taken advantage of.”

She feared for her job and initially remained resolved to take the incident “to the grave,” but later related her account to co-workers after witnessing Cuomo publicly deny ever touching a woman inappropriately.

Though he apologized to his accusers on Tuesday, Cuomo’s attorney called Commisso’s claims “false” and the governor reiterated his belief that the probe was tainted by “politics.”

Rita Glavin, Cuomo’s personal lawyer, expanded on that defiant stance in her own livestreamed remarks before his resignation speech, blaming “media frenzy” and “biased” investigators for creating a predetermined narrative meant to make “the governor look bad.”

“Women should be believed, and they should be treated fairly. I also believe that men should be believed and treated fairly,” she said.

James’ office stood by the work of the independent investigators.

“Today closes a sad chapter for all of New York, but it’s an important step towards justice,” James said in a statement following Cuomo’s announcement.

Cuomo’s resignation comes a day after Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, a Bronx Democrat, laid out a road map for the embattled governor’s impeachment.

The Assembly Judiciary Committee scheduled a series of closed-door meetings in the coming weeks to weigh bringing articles of impeachment against the governor, which would have led to a trial in the Senate.

“This situation by its current trajectory will create months of controversy. That’s how the political wind is blowing. It will consume government and cost taxpayers,” Cuomo said. “Time and money government should spend managing COVID.”

The fate of the Assembly’s impeachment investigation — which was also looking at Cuomo’s $5 million pandemic book deal, whether his administration obscured data related to COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes, and whether the governor’s friends and family received special treatment and access to coronavirus tests among other issues — is unclear.

“This has been a tragic chapter in our state’s history. Gov. Cuomo’s resignation is the right decision,” Heastie said Tuesday. “The brave women who stepped forward were heard. Everyone deserves to work in a harassment-free environment.”

Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, a Yonkers Democrat, likewise commended the women who came forward.

“Today is a somber day for the state of New York, but one that demonstrates our ability to build a more accountable system of government,” she said. “We all owe a tremendous debt of gratitude to the courageous women who came forward and helped pave the way for safer and more inclusive work spaces.”

Cuomo’s fall from grace was spectacularly swift. Just a year ago, the governor was being lauded as a born leader amid the COVID crisis, gracing the cover of Rolling Stone and being awarded an honorary Emmy for his daily televised briefings.

His PowerPoint-driven press conferences earned a cult-like following and fans even dubbed themselves “Cuomosexuals.” The pandemic-era public image clashed with the man long described by political insiders as a calculating and pragmatic leader known to hold a grudge.

Cuomo spent a decade at the helm of the Empire State, forging a reputation as a ruthless ruler with intimate knowledge of the machinations of state government and willing to take whatever steps necessary to get what he wanted.

He helped spearhead the legalization of same-sex marriage and secure a $15 minimum wage and paid family leave as he touted grand infrastructure overhauls.

The eldest son of late Gov. Mario Cuomo, the Queens native followed his father’s footsteps to the Executive Mansion after serving as state attorney general and head of the federal Housing and Urban Development in the Clinton administration.

He mounted a failed bid for governor in 2002, dropping out a week before the Democratic primary, only to try again and win the position in 2010.

He now becomes the second New York governor to step down in the past two decades. Former Gov. Eliot Spitzer resigned in 2008 after it came to light that he had repeatedly used the services of a high-priced prostitution ring.

Prior to Cuomo’s sexual harassment scandal, the governor was already under fire and facing a federal probe amid accusations his administration grossly underreported COVID-19-related nursing home deaths and tried to cover it up.

In January, James’ office released a report that found coronavirus deaths at long-term care facilities appeared to be undercounted by roughly 50%.

Hours after the blistering report was released state officials updated its public count of nursing home deaths, which ballooned from 8,500 to more than 15,000, about a third of all confirmed COVID deaths in the state.

The following week, DeRosa told Democratic lawmakers that state officials “froze” when the Justice Department requested nursing home data last summer. She said that led to the stonewalling of requests for similar information by legislators.

Cuomo, who published a book last year to “provide leadership lessons” as his political star rose to new heights, has denied there was any cover-up.

It’s far from the first time Cuomo has been linked to corruption. In 2014, he was investigated by federal prosecutors, but ultimately not charged after abruptly shutting down an ethics panel known as the Moreland Commission.

Four years later, top aide Joseph Percoco was convicted of federal corruption charges.

Mayor Bill de Blasio, whose public feud with Cuomo was amplified during the COVID crisis, said on Tuesday that it was “past time for Andrew Cuomo to resign and it’s for the good of all New York.”

“Make no mistake, this is the result of survivors bravely telling their stories,” he said in a statement.

