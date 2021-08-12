National

You can get free breakfast from Wendy’s this Friday the 13th. Saturday, too. Here’s how

Wendy’s is offering customers their choice of one free croissant breakfast sandwich during Friday the 13th weekend. The offer is good on Aug. 13 and Aug. 14.
Michael Dwyer Associated Press file

Wendy’s customers can enjoy breakfast on the house this Friday the 13th. And Saturday, too.

On Aug. 13 and 14, guests can visit any Wendy’s location for a free croissant sandwich, the company announced. Customers can choose from two items: the sausage, egg and Swiss croissant or the bacon, egg and Swiss croissant.

There’s no purchase necessary.

“Walk under as many ladders as you like this Friday the 13th because Wendy’s is making sure luck (and FREE* breakfast) is on your side,” the Ohio-based burger chain said in a news release. “Take that, black cats.”

The deal is available between 6:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday at participating locations, while supplies last. Free sandwiches are limited to one per customer and can’t be combined with other offers or promotions.

“Just show up to a participating Wendy’s restaurant during breakfast hours and it’s yours,” the company said. “Yep, it’s that simple.”

Find your nearest Wendy’s here.

Profile Image of Tanasia Kenney
Tanasia Kenney
Tanasia is a national Real-Time reporter based in Atlanta covering Georgia, Mississippi and the southeastern U.S. She also covers retail and consumer news. She’s an alumna of Kennesaw State University and joined McClatchy in 2020.
