Nazi salute, jeering directed at Pa. school board members after approving mask mandate

PITTSBURGH – A meeting Monday evening in which the Fox Chapel Area School District in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, approved a universal indoor mask mandate for its facilities became heated when some in attendance began jeering board members and one man raised his arm in a Nazi salute toward the board.

The actions have now prompted a rebuke from the superintendent.

The incident occurred just after the board voted unanimously to approve the district's health and safety plan and followed comments from about 20 members of the public who were closely split on whether a mask mandate should be implemented.

Superintendent Mary Catherine Reljac proposed adding an indoor mask mandate to the district's health and safety plan at the beginning of the meeting, saying that requiring masks would help deter disruptions to education.

"In essence, if the district requires masking, it drastically reduces that chance that students would need to quarantine due to being a close contact of an infected individual," Ms. Reljac said. "This also drastically reduces the chance for educational and programmatic disruptions."

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Still, many of those in attendance argued that the decision to wear masks should be left up to parents.

"All that we asked for was parental choice," said Shannon Browell, of O'Hara, Pennsylvania. "Instead, you've decided to take it upon yourselves to tell us what is good or right for our children. That's not your right. Do you want to know how I know that's not your right? Because God gave me my children — not you. You see, God is who I chose to follow, not man."

Another speaker, Anthony Santucci, of O'Hara, noted that the state had not mandated mask-wearing in schools. He said everyone in the meeting had recited the Pledge of Allegiance, which promises liberty for all, and argued that a mask mandate would impose upon the freedoms of parents and students.

"If you do this without being mandated, that's your choice," Santucci said. "You choose to spit on that flag."

Nicole Trombley, of O'Hara, who has a daughter entering first grade and a son entering ninth grade, said she felt that wearing masks was more harmful to her children than COVID-19. (There is very little evidence that masks could negatively affect children.)

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

"This is not something that's a threat, I believe, to my children," Trombley said. "We work on many other things like being healthy and kind and eating our vegetables and staying away from processed foods. I'm not afraid if my kids get sick."

But nearly as many speakers said they were were in favor of a mask mandate as those who opposed it.

Dr. Jake Kleinman, an emergency physician from Fox Chapel, pointed out that the choice to not wear a mask affects more than the person making the decision.

"In terms of parent choice, unfortunately, there's a lot of things we don't allow parents to chose — because sometimes parents make the wrong choice," he said. "And if you choose not to make your kid wear a mask, you're making a choice not only for your own kid, but to put at risk all the other kids as well. That's not fair to those families."

Similarly, school board member Eric Hamilton, when announcing he would vote to approve the mask mandate, said health and safety issues go beyond individual choice.

"We've heard a lot about 'freedom' and 'freedom of choice' tonight, but when you're dealing with health and safety matters. it becomes clear that one person or group's choice will clearly have an effect on the health and safety and educational choices of other families," he said. "We have a situation that we're in with masks that one person or group's choice definitely affects others and affects their potential health."

Some of the crowd booed board members as they voted to approve the mandate.

When the voting was completed, Greg Dolan, who is running for a seat on the school board and spoke against the mask mandate, stood up from his seat in the first row and said the school board was ignoring the people who voiced their objections. School board President Marybeth Dadd immediately called Mr. Dolan out of order and started pounding her gavel.

"This is a travesty," Dolan said. "This is not America."

Dolan then turned to the crowd, said "Let's go," and motioned for them to leave, prompting a group of people seated behind him to stand up and make their way toward the exit. That's when a man wearing a gray shirt stood up an made a Nazi salute toward board members.

In a phone interview Thursday afternoon, Dolan said the man who gave the Nazi salute "was a complete stranger to me when I walked into that meeting."

"The protest I led was out of frustration ... and indignation at the trampling of parents rights to protect their children," he said. "There was nothing coordinated about it."

Dolan added that he takes no responsibility for what somebody in the crowd did "while rejecting the need wholly to insult the school board with Nazi references."

In a letter to the school district community Wednesday, Reljac said she recognizes and respects the different opinions on the mask issue held by community members.

"I am deeply troubled, though, that during our recent school board meeting, some members of the public that were in attendance compared the decisions that the district and school board were making regarding student health and safety planning to the atrocities of the Holocaust, including a visible display of a Nazi salute directed at the board," she wrote.

"Anti-Semitic and all hateful speech and actions have no place in our district, and the Fox Chapel Area School District denounces hateful comments, signs and symbols in all forms."