Woman clings to dog as they’re rescued from raging floodwaters, Arizona officials say

A woman and dog huddled on the roof of a submerged car surrounded by raging floodwaters in a wash near Tucson on Saturday night, dramatic photos show.

Firefighters first tried to wade to the stranded woman and dog at Camino de la Tierra and River Road, but fast-moving floodwaters made that impossible, the Northwest Fire District reported in a series of Twitter posts.

A helicopter then attempted to rescue the woman and dog, but nearby power lines made that too dangerous, firefighters wrote.

The Tucson Fire Department finally extended a ladder toward the trapped car to throw a life vest and rescue ring to the woman, the Twitter posts say.

Firefighters were then able to pull the woman and dog to safety.

“The depth, speed and other hazards in the water made this a difficult and dangerous rescue for all involved,” firefighters wrote. “Please avoid all flooded areas.”

The Tucson Police Department also posted a Twitter photo showing a police helicopter illuminating the 8 p.m. rescue with a spotlight.

The 2021 monsoon season in Arizona is the third-wettest in history, The Arizona Daily Star reported.

