Dad jumps into water to save son on Table Rock Lake and drowns, Missouri police say

Bradley Bruce of House Springs, Missouri, died in Table Rock Lake after he jumped off a boat into the water to help his son and drowned, police said. Screengrab from Google.

A Missouri dad drowned after jumping into Table Rock Lake to save his son, officials said.

Bradley Bruce, 44, believed his teenage son was having a seizure after falling out of a tube and leaped off a boat with his other son Wednesday evening, KOLR reported. His two sons made it back to the boat, but Bruce did not resurface, the news outlet reported.

Bruce went missing near Indian Point in a deep area of the lake in southwestern Missouri and rescuers search for two days before his body was found on Friday, KY3 reported.

According to an obituary, Bruce lived in House Springs, southwest of the St. Louis metropolitan area, and had three children.

“Mr. Bruce was a loving father and a dedicated businessman, a jack-of-all-trades who had an interest in real estate and always loved a challenge,” the obituary said. “He enjoyed collecting old hot rods, motorcycles and playing the guitar.”

