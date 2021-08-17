Soldier vanishes after kayaking on Missouri river. Now a search is underway

Photo provided by U.S. Army Fort Leonard Wood

A solider vanished after he was last known to be kayaking in Missouri.

Now, a search and rescue operation is underway.

Specialist Joshua J. Morrison’s last known whereabouts were near Ruby’s Landing after kayaking on the Gasconade River in Waynesville, Missouri, U.S. Army Fort Leonard Wood released in a Facebook post. Waynesville is nestled in the Missouri Ozarks, about 50 miles southeast of Lake of the Ozarks. Ruby’s Landing is a river resort that offers kayaking, river floats, camping and more.

“Fort Leonard Wood first responders along with Special Agents from the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command are working closely with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department and the Waynesville Fire Department with search and rescue operations along the river,” Army officials said in the statement.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Fort Leonard Wood leaders said they are in contact with Specialist Morrison’s family.

Army leaders and The Maneuver Support Center of Excellence are requesting the public’s help in finding the missing solider.

If you have seen Morrison or know where he may be, contact law enforcement officials at 573-596-6141.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER