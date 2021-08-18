See 22-acre Carpinteria oceanfront compound. At $160 million, priciest in California

In the laid-back coastal town of Carpinteria, an amazing 22-acre oceanfront compound with 2,129 feet of coastline bluff just hit the market for $160 million.

Called the Sanctuary at Loon Point, the property is the most expensive residential listing in the state, according to the Los Angeles Times. The estate lies seven miles south of Santa Barbara, California.

The owner spent nearly 14 years designing and building the ultra-private property that includes two custom estates called Ocean View and Bellevue, and three other parcels that could be developed, according to the official listing.

The parcels are connected by a private, guarded and gated road with a built-in security structure.

Barranca Path, with its stone stairs, provides a private and scenic access from the property to the beach below.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Bruce Kovner, a retired hedge-fund manager, owns the property, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The two custom residences “were masterfully crafted with the finest materials from around the world and positioned to blend with the landscape while maximizing ocean views,” according to the listing. “The surrounding parcels were meticulously prepared, landscaped and preserved for development or to be enjoyed as they are.”

Together, the custom homes have 10 bedrooms and 21 bathrooms. Both span about 8,000 square feet. One house is “U” shaped and wraps around a loggia that opens onto a swimming pool. There’s a fire pit with built-in seating. The other home also has a pool, sitting beyond a rose-lined pathway.

“The property offers front-row seats to the ebb and flow of the Santa Barbara tides, the coastal birds taking flight, the whales breaching offshore and the magnificent sunsets over the Pacific Ocean,” the listing states.

Mauricio Umansky and Eric Haskell of The Agency are the listing agents.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER