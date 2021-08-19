Toys R Us to make a comeback — but it will look a little different. What to know

Toys R Us will roll out in more than 400 Macy’s stores next year. Associated Press

Beloved children’s store Toys R Us is making another comeback ― this time in Macy’s.

Come 2022, more than 400 Macy’s stores nationwide will offer the shop’s collection of toys, and mascot Geoffrey the Giraffe will greet customers upon arrival, Macy’s announced Thursday.

Each toy section will be divided by age, interest and category ― with interactive experiences sprinkled throughout, according to a news release on the partnership.

“As a Toys ’R’ Us kid, I could not be more excited to bring this beloved brand that so many of our customers know and love into Macy’s online and to our stores across America,” Nata Dvir, Macy’s chief merchandising officer, said in the release. “Our toy business grew exponentially in the past year, with many families looking to inspire their children’s imagination and create meaningful moments together.”

“Toys ’R’ Us is a globally recognized leader in children’s toys and our partnership allows Macy’s to significantly expand our footprint in that category, while creating more occasions for customers to shop with us across their lifestyles,” Dvir added.

In the meantime, customers can purchase Toys R Us products exclusively at macys.com/toysrus and ToysRUs.com.

Despite the good news, It’s been a rocky few years for the brand that launched the “I don’t want to grow up, I’m a Toys R Us kid” jingle.

The company filed for bankruptcy in 2017 and closed all of its U.S. stores in 2018, USA Today reported. In 2019, Toys R Us attempted to revive its brand by opening two stores under new ownership, CNBC reported.

Earlier this year, however, the pop-up mall locations closed for good due to hardships brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, Bloomberg first reported.

A few months later, brand management company WHP Global acquired a controlling stake in Tru Kids, the parent company of the Toys R Us, Babies R Us and Geoffrey the Giraffe brands, CNBC reported.

Founded by Charles Lazarus, Toys R Us has been a household name for more than 70 years, according to the news release. It’s accrued more than $2 billion in global retails sales annually “through nearly 900 branded global stores outside the U.S. and e-commerce businesses in more than 25 countries.”

“Our partnership with Macy’s marks the greatly anticipated return of Toys”R”Us in the U.S.A., and changes the retail landscape by combining two beloved retail brands together for consumers across the nation in a completely innovative way,” Yehuda Shmidman, chairman and CEO of WHP Global and Toys R Us, said in the release. “We’re thrilled to be launching this new partnership together with Macy’s.”

Toys R Us isn’t the first major brand to opt for opening stores inside larger stores. Sephora will be replacing Kohl’s beauty department at hundreds of stores, and Apple is opening up shop in some Target stores.