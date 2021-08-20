Former officer to be sentenced in killing of suicidal man

FILE - This Friday, May 7, 2021, booking photo provided by the Madison County, Ala., Sheriff's Office, shows Huntsville police officer William Darby. Darby was sentenced to 25 years in prison Friday afternoon, Aug. 20, 2021, for the murder of a man he shot while on duty in 2018. (Madison County Sheriff's Office via AP, File) AP

A sentencing hearing is scheduled Friday afternoon for a former Alabama police officer convicted in the shooting death of a suicidal man who was holding a gun to his own head.

Former Huntsville police officer William “Ben” Darby faces a prison sentence of 20 years to life. Darby was convicted of killing of Jeffrey Parker in 2018. Darby shot Parker while responding to a call after the man phoned 911 saying he was armed and planned to kill himself.

The verdict was criticized by both the mayor and police chief, but lauded by the victim’s family, who said they hope it will spur law enforcement to change how they approach mental health crises.

Darby resigned from the police department last month after remaining on the city payroll for two months after his conviction.

“An innocent man was murdered,” prosecutor Tim Gann told jurors in closing arguments this spring. “He called for help and he got Ben Darby.”

Jurors saw video of the shooting taken from police body cameras, and Darby testified that he feared seeing “one of my officers” get hurt and fired after Parker only shrugged when ordered to put down the gun he was holding to his own head.