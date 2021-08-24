National
‘Sparking’ cell phone forces Alaska Airlines flight to evacuate at Sea-Tac, officials say
An overheated cellphone forced the evacuation of an Alaska Airlines flight at Sea-Tac International Airport on Monday, airline officials say.
Initial reports from Sea-Tac said a passenger’s cellphone had caught fire in the aircraft cabin of Flight 751 shortly after arriving from New Orleans on Monday evening. Airline officials said a phone simply overheated, however, and “began sparking.”
“The crew acted swiftly using fire extinguishers and a battery containment bag to stop the phone from smoking,” an Alaska Airlines spokesperson told McClatchy News in a statement. “Crew members deployed the evacuation slides due to hazy conditions inside the cabin.”
The incident unfolded as the plane was awaiting a gate.
Two passengers were taken to a local hospital for treatment, the airline said. No other injuries were reported.
In all, there were 129 passengers and six crew members on board.
