Rotating ‘Rapunzel’ tower shines in this Michigan estate. Zillow Gone Wild is in love
A home with a very unique feature that’s on the real estate market in Saginaw, Michigan for $539,999 is the talk of the popular Facebook page Zillow Gone Wild.
You see, the 5-bedroom, 4-bathroom home spread out over 4,962 square feet has a motorized rotating tower “like the CN Tower,” the listing on Zillow says. But that’s not all. There’s also a 1,700-square-foot finished basement, a 3-car garage and another barn that’s 1,700 square feet with a full bathroom, bedroom and kitchen. The property sits on nearly 17 acres.
Fans on Zillow Gone Wild were both intrigued, and even a tad weirded out by the home — especially when it comes to the tower.
“I’m so confused by this house, but I love it,” one fan said.
“Yes, the inside could use some updating, but this looks like a FUN place to call home,” another fan gushed. “I love it!”
The home was built in 1978.
“A tail AND a motorized tower?” one fan asked. “What more could anyone ask from life, honestly.”
“No amount of money could make me want to deal with that wallpaper situation,” another person said.
“I have a long hair,” one fan said. “This house has a Rapunzel tower. Packing my bags.”
“I saw the tower and for some reason all I could remember were the Habitrails my hamsters used to live in...” another joked.
“You had me at motorized rotating Rapunzel tower,” another said.
“This is hideous and amazing at the same time,” one fan said. “I’m in.”
