AP Week in Pictures: Global

The Associated Press

Milkie Way of Wargasm performs at the Reading Music Festival, England, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Scott Garfitt)
A(backslash)UG. 21 - 27, 2021

From Orthodox nuns in a procession in Jerusalem's Old City, to flood damage in Tennessee and drought conditions in California, to a Sturgeon Moon rising behind the temple of Poseidon in Greece, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison.

