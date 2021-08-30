National
Hurricane Ida leaves a path of destruction in Louisiana, videos show
Hurricane Ida tore up neighborhoods, destroyed businesses, closed roads and knocked out power across Louisiana -- and videos and photos shared on social media testify to the destruction left in Ida’s wake.
Ida weakened into a tropical storm overnight, but made landfall Sunday afternoon as a strong Category 4 hurricane, bringing heavy rain and winds up to 150 mph, McClatchy News reported, uprooting power lines and trees, ripping up buildings and throwing debris at homes and vehicles.
Over 800,000 residents were without power as of Monday morning, including the majority of New Orleans, McClatchy reported. According to energy provider Entergy, at least eight transmission lines failed due to the storm.
Drone video shows a transmission tower collapsed on the ground, dragging power lines down into the Mississippi River.
A hospital near the coast had its roof torn off by strong winds.
In New Orleans, the famous Kaforsky Music Shop, where jazz legend Louis Armstrong once worked, collapsed into rubble, outlets reported.
Streets in Houma are littered with bent metal and splintered wood, video shows.
Rescue workers are deploying throughout the state. The Louisiana National Guard is responding with 4,900 guardsmen, plus 195 high-water vehicles, 73 rescue boats and 34 helicopters.
