Unique converted sanctuary home lists in Kansas for $295,000. Take a look inside

Exterior Screen grab from Zillow

A unique home that rests under a 1900s sanctuary in Winfield, Kansas, has landed on the real estate market for $295,000.

Exterior Screen grab from Zillow

The home, which has been in the same family for almost 30 years, is a five-bedroom, four-bathroom property with more than 3,500 square feet of living space that takes up the first level of the property.

Interior Screen grab from Zillow

“With brand new flooring in every bedroom, and fresh paint throughout the home, we welcome you to peek into our church home,” the listing on Zillow says.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Interior Screen grab from Zillow

Highlighted features in the home include a primary bedroom with its own full bath and walk-in closet, an office, workout room and laundry room – all of which are accessible from the primary bedroom.

Interior Screen grab from Zillow

“The galley kitchen includes a breakfast nook and custom arches designed as unique features in this home,” the listing says. “The large dining room, with new flooring, has space for 3 or 4 full sized dining tables for all your friends and family to gather and enjoy holidays or gatherings throughout the year. A great study/library as well as a large storage room are on either side of the large dining room.”

Interior Screen grab from Zillow

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

There’s also three more bedrooms that share a full bath and half bath, a private backyard and a three-car garage.

Interior Screen grab from Zillow

It’s the second level of the house that draws attention, however. A 3,500-plus-square-foot church with high ceilings and stained-glass windows and a hand-painted mural offers meticulous detail in its beauty. The church level also comes with a guest bedroom and three meeting/classrooms.

Interior Screen grab from Zillow

The home was also featured on Special Finds, a website that showcases unique houses on the market.

Winfield is around 42 miles outside Wichita.