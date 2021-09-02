‘Gave life to help his brother.’ Kansas teen’s sudden death could save twin, dad says

Rocky Delfs, 15, collapsed from cardiac arrest due to Brugada syndrome at Atchison High School in Kansas. Photo from Bill Delfs.

Rocky Delfs was excited to be on the cross country team.

After spending his freshman year learning online due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 15-year-old was ready to join activities at Atchison High School in northeast Kansas. He met the cross country coach and learned the team had began practicing, but he needed to complete a physical before joining, Rocky’s dad, Bill Delfs, said.

Eager to train until he was cleared, Rocky stayed after school last Thursday to run on his own while his twin brother, Alias, worked in the school lab.

Suddenly, Rocky collapsed on the track.

A football coach saw him fall to the ground and CPR was started immediately. After he was rushed to the hospital, Rocky’s family learned he went into cardiac arrest from Brugada syndrome, a rare heart condition that increases the risk of irregular hearth rhythms and often goes undetected without any noticeable symptoms, according to the Mayo Clinic.

After four days and multiple tests, doctors determined Rocky was brain dead, Delfs said.

“His passing was the only indication of any problems,” Rocky’s parents, Delfs and Joey Leotaud, posted on Facebook.

When Rocky’s twin brother Alias was tested, the family learned he also has Brugada syndrome.

After 15-year-old Rocky Delfs, left, collapsed from cardiac arrest related to Brugada syndrome, a Kansas family learned his twin brother Alias, right, also had the syndrome. Photo from Bill Delfs.

Now the family is learning how to keep Alias safe. He will have a heart monitor implant and the family will keep a defibrillator at home and school, Delfs said.

“Both my sons are heroes,” Delfs said. “Rocky gave life to help his brother. His brother agreed to test to give us answers.”

Rocky will give life to others, too.

After grappling with the decision whether to donate Rocky’s organs, Delfs said he got his answer while lying in the hospital bed with his son at Children’s Mercy in Kansas City early Wednesday when his blood pressure “crashed.”

“I felt (this was) his way of telling us he wanted to give organs,” Delfs said Thursday. “Rocky passed but I know he is with us making sure his body holds out until the transplant team can find people he can save. Once all recipients have been found, Rocky will take a honor walk to the operating room to remove his gifts.”