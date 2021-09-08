‘Combative’ woman in handcuffs snatches deputy’s gun and shoots him, Arizona cops say

A “combative” 51-year-old woman grabbed a deputy’s holstered gun and shot him in the hand in a scuffle near Kingman, Arizona officials say.

A “combative” 51-year-old woman in handcuffs grabbed a deputy’s holstered gun and shot him in the hand Tuesday morning near Kingman, Arizona, police say.

Mohave County sheriff’s deputies had responded to reports of an “erratic” woman roaming a Golden Valley store with a gun in her hand, Bullhead City police wrote on Facebook.

Deputies arrested Brenda Kay Thomas of Golden Valley, who was “uncooperative and combative,” police said.

As they escorted her from the store in handcuffs, Thomas is accused of snatching a deputy’s holstered pistol and shooting him in the hand when he tried to stop her.

She dropped the pistol, police said, and another deputy stunned her with a Taser. The wounded deputy was treated at a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Thomas faces charges including attempted second degree homicide, disorderly conduct with a weapon and resisting arrest, police said.

