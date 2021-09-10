How did ancient stone artifacts get inside a Mississippi alligator? Here’s one theory

The discoveries were made earlier this month when hunter John Hamilton of White Oak, Miss., took the alligator to be processed at Red Antler Processing in Yazoo City. Facebook screenshot

A pair of ancient stone artifacts were reportedly found in the stomach of a 750-pound alligator in Mississippi, leading to some outlandish theories on social media.

This includes talk of the alligator itself being ancient — and questions about “who” it ate to end up with Native American tools in its digestive system.

The discovery was made this month when hunter John Hamilton of White Oak, Miss., took a freshly harvested alligator to be processed at Red Antler Processing in Yazoo City.

“We have been cutting into a few big gators to see what was in their stomach. Everyone so far has had something cool in it,” Red Antler Processing wrote Sept. 2 on Facebook. “The 13-foot 5-inch gator brought in by John Hamilton today, produced the shock of the year!”

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Inside, the gator were two stones that turned out to be a broken arrowhead and a plummet, which is a type of fishing weight used by Native Americans, historians say. The two artifacts are from different parts of the Archaic Period, which ranges from 10,000 to 3,000 years ago, experts say.

“It was just disbelief,” processing owner Shane Smith told the Clarion Ledger Thursday. “Your first thought is it ate (a Native American) or (a Native American) shot it in the stomach. ... I’m probably the only person on Earth to pull an arrowhead out of an alligator’s stomach.”

The artifacts were found among “lots of fish bones and scales, feathers, balls of hair, persimmon seeds … pieces of wood and a lot of stinky bile liquids that burn your skin,” the plant said.

News of the discovery comes five months after a wild game processing plant in South Carolina found undigested tags from five dog collars in an alligator, according to McClatchy News. The gator also had “one bullet jacket, one spark plug, loads of turtle shells, and several bobcat claws” in its stomach.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Some commenters on social media have laughed at the idea ancient artifacts were inside an alligator, including one guy who joked Tinkerbell was also found in the gator’s stomach.

“Sure ... an artifact that’s several thousand years old is inside of an alligator. Lol,” one guy wrote.

“100% BS,” another said.

Experts say it’s quite possible, however, noting alligators have been known to swallow all kinds of things when hunting and gulping in shallow water.

“You could imagine that material eroding from an archaeological site on the bank. (It) would be no different than gravel to an alligator,” according to James Starnes, director of surface geology for the Mississippi Office of Geology.

“It’s a plummet and a broken projectile point: Common things to be found on sites in the Mississippi delta region. Especially along the ... banks of oxbow lakes and bayous.”

The broken arrow point in the photo is likely from the Early to Middle Archaic (5,000 to 10,000 years ago), Starnes told McClatchy News. As for the plummet, it has a “highly unusual shape,” but is possibly from the Late Archaic (5,000 to 3,000 years ago), he says.

Red Antler Processing did not say what became of the two artifacts.

Hamilton also shared news of the discovery on Facebook, calling it “the hunt of a lifetime!”