Bishop Megan Rohrer speaks to the press before their installation ceremony at Grace Cathedral in San Francisco, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Rohrer is the first openly transgender person elected as bishop in the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America. (AP Photo/John Hefti) AP

In a story published Sept. 11, 2021, about an openly transgender bishop, The Associated Press erroneously reported the name of the church. It is the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, not of America.