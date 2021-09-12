National

Woman shoots through wall and kills ‘peeping Tom’ outside her Texas home, cops say

A woman in Texas says the man was peering into her window.
A Texas woman shot and killed a “peeping Tom” she said she saw peering into her bedroom before midnight Friday, Houston police told local news outlets.

According to investigators, the woman grabbed a rifle after she spotted the man standing outside the bedroom window, and opened fire, KTRK reported. The woman told police she believed she was in danger.

Multiple shots went through the wall of her home and the man was hit at least once in the torso, according to WOAI. He walked a few feet across the property before collapsing onto the driveway.

The homeowner is being cooperative, police told KHOU, and investigators say there doesn’t appear to be any relationship between her and the man.

