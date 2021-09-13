22-year-old missing for weeks after traveling in Grand Teton National Park, NY cops say

Gabrielle Petito was reported missing Saturday after her family hasn’t heard from her for weeks. Screengrab from gabspetito on Instagram

A 22-year-old was traveling through national parks when she vanished, police said.

Gabrielle Petito, a 22-year-old from Blue Point, New York, was reported missing Saturday after her family said it hasn’t heard from her for weeks. Her family last heard from her at the end of August, police said.

She was believed to be in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming when she disappeared, police said.

“I just want people to keep looking and not stop until we find her,” Nichole Schmidt, her mother, told Newsday. “She’s out there somewhere. ... We won’t stop until we find her.”

Petito was traveling in a 2012 Ford Transit van with a Florida license plate, police said. Officials found and recovered the van, but do not have additional details.

Police said Petito is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes, and a forearm tattoo that says “let it be,” according to police.

The woman grew up in New York, but she was living in Florida for two years, News 12 reported.

“[It’s like] drowning with your hands tied behind you,” Joe Petito, the woman’s father, told Newsday. “You can’t describe it. There’s nothing you can do. You can’t control anything.”

