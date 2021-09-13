Five Guys employee uses a pen to badly injure coworker in fight, Pennsylvania cops say

Two Five Guys workers began arguing in the restaurant and things quickly escalated. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A Five Guys employee was arrested Sunday after a wild, bloody brawl with a coworker behind the restaurant, Pennsylvania police say.

What started as a verbal argument between two workers at the burger restaurant turned physical, and could have proved deadly, according to documents from Altoona police.

The victim told Anthony Towles, 51, that he was “not working hard enough,” the document says, and after arguing for a time in the restaurant, the men went outside into the back parking lot.

Towles began to repeatedly tell his coworker, “I’m going to kill you,” according to police. At one point, Towles pulled a pen from his right sock to stab the other man, and the two men started swinging at each other.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

During the struggle, Towles stabbed his coworker in the head and also tried to jam the pen into his shoulder, police said.

The coworker was left with a “substantial gash” up to two inches long near his left ear, police said, narrowly missing his carotid artery. He suffered “significant bleeding” from the wound.

Towles was arrested on two charges of aggravated assault, plus reckless endangerment, terroristic threats and more, according to Altoona police.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER