National

Pro-Trump outfits get recall election worker tossed at California poll, officials say

A California election worker who repeatedly wore clothing supporting former President Donald Trump was sent home Tuesday from a West Hollywood polling place.
A California election worker who repeatedly wore clothing supporting former President Donald Trump was sent home Tuesday from a West Hollywood polling place. Screengrab from Twitter

A worker at a California polling place during Tuesday’s recall election had to be sent home after repeatedly wearing clothing supporting former President Donald Trump, officials say.

Photos posted online by West Hollywood voters show the man in a “Trump Train” face mask, Trump hat and “Where’s Hunter?” T-shirt, referring to baseless accusations against President Joe Biden’s son by the former president.

“This worker was contacted after this was reported and advised that the attire was not appropriate,” read a later Twitter post by the office of the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk. “He is no longer serving as an election worker.”

California law prohibits electioneering at polling places. Voters cast ballots Tuesday in a recall election against Gov. Gavin Newsom, which failed.

The same man had shown up Monday at the polling place in Trump campaign regalia and was told not to wear it, spokesperson Mike Sanchez told KTLA.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“He was counseled and told not to wear anything political, but he still came wearing it,” Sanchez told the station. “Because of his response and not complying with the rules, he was released.”

County election offices typically hire extra workers from the community to staff polling places on election day.

Photos of the man before his dismissal prompted outrage online.

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Read Next

Read Next

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

National

Woman tied to dog dragged to death by San Francisco train

September 15, 2021 10:42 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service