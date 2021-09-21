National
‘You need a safe word’ before looking at this Dallas home, Zillow Gone Wild says
This dual personality home in south Dallas is on the market for $450,000, and while this city is known for being both conservative and cosmopolitan, this peculiar place has some fans of a popular Facebook page confused.
With good reason.
On the outside, the home appears conservative enough, but inside, the four-bedroom, four-bathroom home tends to take a walk on the wild side.
“This is truly one-of-a-kind from start to finish,” the listing on Zillow describes. “Built in the 1960’s, this well-built pier and beam brick home has lots of space and a 3 car garage that has been modified to include plenty of workspace.”
While the home is certainly spacious at 5,231 square feet, that’s not what has people talking.
“It’s genius,” one person on the Facebook page Zillow Gone Wild said of the home. “Appears to be a community church on the outside but a secret strip club on the inside.”
Going through the photos, you can see the owner loved to entertain given the karaoke stage, hot tub, theater room, wet bar, and what looks like a stripper pole in one of the larger rooms.
The house on the page currently has over 2,000 reactions and 1,800 shares.
“Dallas is nothing and everything like this both at the same time,” one person observed.
“Alexa, play “Girls, Girls, Girls” by Mötley Crüe,” another joked.
“You need a safe word before looking at these photos,” another fan said.
“There’s not enough Lysol in the world for me to walk into that house….” one person said.
“I wonder if this house was used as a swinger club?” another asked.
“You’re surprised this is in Dallas?” one person said. “Lol, nobody else is.”
“Honestly, that’s a great price for the area,” someone said.
“This is where Elvis went after he ‘died’!” another fan joked.
“I’m pretty sure these folks got their decor at an auction when the local strip joint went out of business,” one person said.
“Wow the sheer number of different activities this house is equipped for is….something,” another observed.
