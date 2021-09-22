Watch Mississippi Coast native wow Blake Shelton with blind audition on ‘The Voice’

Mississippi native Hailey Green, 15, returned to “The Voice” and earned a spot on Team Blake with her rendition of Marc Broussard’s “Home.” Screengrab from The Voice on YouTube

Two seasons after she first stepped on “The Voice” stage, Mississippi teen Hailey Green returned to the singing competition and gave a performance so soulful, judge Blake Shelton couldn’t help but swivel.

Green, a 15-year-old performer and junior varsity football player from St. Martin, belted out a throaty rendition of Marc Broussard’s “Home” on night two of the season’s blind auditions Tuesday. Shelton did a “victory lap” after he earned the chance to coach the young vocalist when fellow judges Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Ariana Grande didn’t turn their chairs.

“It’s up to us (judges) to go, ‘wow, I hear what’s happening there and I think I can effect change and dial this in,’ “ the country music star said. “I don’t think you’ve got to be dialed in that much. That’s the thing that’s appealing about your voice.”

“I’m excited to work with you,” Shelton added. “You’ve got cool hair — and welcome to Team Blake!”

Green previously auditioned for Season 19 of “The Voice” but didn’t get a chair turn. She refused to give up, however, and returned to show the judges how much she’s grown.

Singer Ariana Grande, the show’s newest celebrity judge and coach, praised Green’s unique tone.

“And then when you would open up, I loved how that sounded,” Grande said. “Like this full, rich belt. I regret not turning, and we’re not gonna hear the end of this.”

“The Voice” airs at 8 p.m. ET on Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC.

