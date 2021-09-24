National

Oldest home on U.S. market lists in Pennsylvania for $1.2 million. Take a look

Exterior
Exterior Screen grab from Realtor

A perfectly charming stone estate sitting on a 4.6-acre vineyard in Glen Mills is the oldest home currently on the real estate market in Pennsylvania for $1.2 million.

Oldest1.jpg
Exterior Screen grab from Realtor

“They don’t quite build homes like they used to in the 17th century,” the listing on Realtor says. “Presenting 535 Baltimore Pike, a historic one-of-a kind Newlin-Sharpless Estate home built in 1683. Around the same time when William Penn founded the state of Pennsylvania and started selling his land.”

Oldest4.jpg
Interior Screen grab from Realtor

As the photos show, the 8-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom home spread out over 6,755 square feet has been used as a modern office space but now awaits a new owner to make it into a cozy home — one that’s jam packed with upgraded features including:

Oldest5.jpg
Interior Screen grab from Realtor

“Plenty of great restaurants nearby (Chadds Ford Tavern, Brandywine Prime, Terrain Cafe, Ravensi’s, IL Granaio to name a few) and many convenient shopping centers with great stores (Wegman’s, Whole Foods, Home Depot, and Costco)“ the listing describes.

Oldest7.jpg
Kitchen Screen grab from Realtor

“Be a part of history with this very unique and wonderful home!”

Oldest10.jpg
Interior Screen grab from Realtor

