Hungry bear finds lost GoPro in Wyoming, records itself trying to eat it, video shows

If you’ve ever wondered what it might be like to get French kissed by a bear, the experience was caught in vivid detail on a lost GoPro recently recovered in Wyoming.

The video — which is both disgusting and fascinating — was posted Sept. 21 on Facebook by Dylan Schilt of Laramie, Wyoming.

“Last week when I was up archery hunting, I stumbled across a GoPro that was lost while snowmobiling. When I got back to camp I charged it up and couldn’t believe what I saw,” he wrote in his post.

“After four months of it sitting there, a big old black bear found it and not only managed to turn it on but also started recording himself playing with it. Hands down the craziest thing I’ve ever found!”

Schilt told ViralHog he believes the bear “was playing with it,” rather than trying to eat it.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

This is what it looks like when you stare into a bear’s mouth, the video shows. Video screenshot

The nearly 5-minute long video shows the bear finding the camera, sniffing it, tasting it and appearing to pull it apart with its teeth.

Claws are seen and some views look past stained teeth and a sticky tongue, straight down the bear’s throat.

The video has gotten 6,400 reactions and 1,400 comments on Facebook, including some who questioned how the bear got the camera and if it was smeared with peanut butter. Nearly 32,000 more people have seen it on YouTube as of Sept. 27.

“Not so funny when you consider this is the last thing bear victims see,” Hau Tak Leighton Tam wrote on YouTube.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

“I died laughing at that lip smacking sound. It just sounded human,” another YouTube comment read.

“It’s amazing that something so ferocious can be so cute. Look at its eyes, it has many of the same features that we find cute in dogs, yet it is marauding godless killing machine,” another posted.

Carnivorous male black bears average about 300 pounds in Wyoming, according to Wyoming Game & Fish.