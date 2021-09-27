74-year-old set out alone on a 26-mile hike in Alaska. He hasn’t returned, officials say

Gary Fisk, 74, set out for a hike along the Crow Pass Trail near Girdwood, Alaska, on Sept. 21, 2021. He has been reported missing since Thursday. Alaska Mountain Rescue Group

A 74-year-old man set out for a hike in an Alaska state park last week, but he hasn’t returned home, officials said.

Gary Fisk of Eagle River started at Crow Pass Trail near Girdwood in the Chugach State Park last Tuesday, the Alaska Department of Public Safety said in a news release.

The “experienced outdoorsman” planned to arrive at the Eagle River Nature Center two days later, troopers said.

But he never made it to the center. Officials said “weather conditions deteriorated,” including heavy snow and downed trees during his hike.

Crow Pass Trail from Girdwood Trailhead is a 26-mile “point to point” hike with an elevation gain of 3,290 feet, according to AllTrails. It’s rated as “hard.”

Search and rescue members have not found Fisk after spending Sunday on foot looking for him with dogs, Anchorage Daily News reported.

Efforts will resume Monday morning after rescue teams camped along the trail overnight, the news outlet reported.

State park rangers began searching for Fisk a day after he was expected at the nature center, troopers said. Rangers searched three miles of the trail with an ATV.

The weather, including low cloud cover, hampered the initial aerial search, officials said.

Then on Saturday, search and rescue scanned the area by helicopter and with ground search parties from Alaska Mountain Rescue Group, troopers said.

Fisk is described as being 6 feet tall with a beard, Alaska Mountain Rescue Group said.

“He may be wearing a royal blue coat, black knitted hat, black rain pants, charcoal pants and bright red shirt,” the rescue group said.

Crow Pass Trail is more than 45 miles southeast from Anchorage.